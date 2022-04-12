$0.17 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

SLP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.93. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 248.9% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

