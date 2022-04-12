-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.16). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 244.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 16,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,665. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth $2,650,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intrusion by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.