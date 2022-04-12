-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,956,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.