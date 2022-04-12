$0.22 EPS Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

TCBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.