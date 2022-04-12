$0.22 EPS Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.
Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.