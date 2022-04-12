-$0.24 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

