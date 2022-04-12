-$0.25 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 140,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,974. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

