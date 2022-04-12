-$0.26 EPS Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,466. The company has a market capitalization of $134.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sientra by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Sientra by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

