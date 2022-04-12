$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.46. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

