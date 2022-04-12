$0.32 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Gentex posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.7% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 299,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 805,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,195. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.