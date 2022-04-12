$0.42 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,339,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. 1,525,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

