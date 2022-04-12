$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,198 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 670,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.