-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.57). Groupon reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

In related news, insider Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 568,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

