$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

