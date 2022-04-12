-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Merus reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Merus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 7,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

