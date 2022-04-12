$0.67 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $56,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 534,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cousins Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $38.21 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

