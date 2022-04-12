$0.74 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

USAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in USA Truck by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 124,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

