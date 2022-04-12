$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.14. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

