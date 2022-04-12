$0.82 EPS Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Ecolab reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

NYSE:ECL opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.