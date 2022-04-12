-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.76). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 661.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

