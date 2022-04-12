$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.79. 493,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,334,840. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

