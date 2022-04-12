$0.86 EPS Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Woodward posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $541.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. 364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,162. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

