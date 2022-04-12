-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.79). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

JBLU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 10,608,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,446,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

