-$0.91 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

ITCI stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,540. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 64,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,824,930.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,380 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,814. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

