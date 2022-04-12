-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 15.85. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

