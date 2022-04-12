$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,135. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

