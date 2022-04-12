$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 267,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 28.0% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,777. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

