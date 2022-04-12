$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 22,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,751. Logitech International has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

