$1.44 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. ResMed posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

NYSE:RMD traded down $4.94 on Thursday, reaching $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.10. ResMed has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,093. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

