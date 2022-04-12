$1.50 EPS Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $436.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $555.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

