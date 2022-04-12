$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Shell posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $10.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $10.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.80) to GBX 2,570 ($33.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.43.

Shell stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70. Shell has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $9,283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $8,746,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $6,858,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,944,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

