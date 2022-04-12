$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.02. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

