$111.50 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will post sales of $111.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $109.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $567.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $570.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $592.55 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $595.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 265,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,861. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

