12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Up 4,401.0% in March

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 4,401.0% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of RETC remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 101,660,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,506,004. 12 ReTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About 12 ReTech (Get Rating)
