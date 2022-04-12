$128.85 Million in Sales Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $128.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the lowest is $128.70 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $565.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.60 million to $567.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $647.95 million, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $677.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $26.47. 90,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,093. The company has a market cap of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

