$138.28 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to report sales of $138.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $141.40 million. WesBanco reported sales of $149.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $556.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.08 million to $566.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $581.63 million, with estimates ranging from $568.03 million to $598.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in WesBanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 210,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,966. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.48. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

