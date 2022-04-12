$14.12 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.96 million to $14.28 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.93. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

