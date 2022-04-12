$16.62 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will post $16.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $21.03 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ViewRay by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,467 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ViewRay by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

About ViewRay (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.