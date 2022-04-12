$16.67 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $27.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.79 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 4,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,950. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

