$168.04 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to post $168.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.98 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $698.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $722.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $741.32 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $788.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 786,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.