$177.02 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will announce $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.40 million and the lowest is $176.66 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $745.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. 461,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

