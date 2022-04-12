1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 1,196.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,921. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

