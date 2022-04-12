$194.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to report $194.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 22,605 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $476,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock worth $2,221,064 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 530,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,197.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 64,512 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -966.50 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

