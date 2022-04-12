1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $22.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. 1stdibs.Com has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 441,026 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

