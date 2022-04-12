$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

