$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) will announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.