$2.33 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Waters posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded down $9.54 on Monday, reaching $302.58. The company had a trading volume of 219,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.18. Waters has a 12 month low of $295.70 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.