$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) to report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $3.00 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.73. 3,033,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

