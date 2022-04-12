$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to report $2.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.