$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 million to $3.30 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $16.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.08 million, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $24.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a negative net margin of 681.71%.

AFIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.95. 6,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

