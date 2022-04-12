$21.84 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $23.37 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $18.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $143.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,979. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 144,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 320,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

