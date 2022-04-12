$221.00 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) to post $221.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.50 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $942.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $998.37 million, with estimates ranging from $989.12 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

HLIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.86. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

